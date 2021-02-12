Former prime minister Theresa May has said the “newly reconstructed” Global Travel Taskforce’s aim of reporting on when international travel can resume from England does not give consumers enough time to plan their breaks.

The taskforce’s recommendations, due by 12 April, are aimed at facilitating a return to international travel as soon as possible "while still managing the risk from imported cases and variants of concern". Following that, the government will determine when international travel should resume, which will be no earlier than 17 May.