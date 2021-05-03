Almost a third of victims of holiday fraud last year had contact with the suspect via social media, new data from Action Fraud has revealed.

Reports of holiday fraud were down 70% in 2020/21 to 1,907 instances owing to there being less opportunity to travel due to Covid, although losses by victims still exceeded £2 million at an average loss of £1,242 per victim.



Nearly one in ten reports of holiday fraud, meanwhile, mentioned major online booking platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com, which commonly advertise on social media.



Pauline Smith, head of Action Fraud, said: "We are all more eager than ever to go on a holiday and relax with family and friends, following the coronavirus pandemic.



"However, criminals will stop at nothing when it comes to defrauding innocent people out of a well-deserved break and their hard-earned cash.



"Criminals are increasingly using more sophisticated ways to trick their victims, which is why it’s important that we all do our research when booking a holiday and making travel arrangements.



"Regardless of whether you’re planning on travelling abroad, or going on a domestic holiday this year, remember, if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is."