Trade body UKinbound has written to chancellor Rishi Sunak pleading with him “not to abandon” the inbound sector when it was “on the cusp of recovery”.



The latest plea comes after UKinbound’s latest member survey showed one-third of businesses did not expect to survive until next spring – risking the loss of thousands of jobs.

The research also revealed that 82% of inbound operators had seen revenue plummet by more than 90% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

More positively, nearly half (48%) of members were now “confident” about the next 12 months – the highest level seen since the Covid crisis began.