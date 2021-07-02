Gary Lewis, chief executive of The Travel Network Group, said the plans will "open up the possibility of international travel for many travellers"

The Travel Network Group has "welcomed" the news that plans are underway to lift quarantine restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers returning to the UK from amber-listed countries.

The comments come as travel industry professionals react to Boris Johnson’s press briefing on Monday (5 July), where he confirmed transport secretary Grant Shapps will provide an update on the proposal "later this week".

"This is an immensely positive, sensible announcement with significant potential for the outbound travel industry," he continued. "The vaccine has broken the link between rising infections rates and hospitalisation and deaths, and this is the confidence we need to move forward and embrace our freedoms again."

Lewis called on the transport secretary to "deliver the detail" to allow the plans to facilitate.