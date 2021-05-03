Transport secretary Grant Shapps has taken a social media battering for his comments about travel agents.

Announcing the travel traffic lights scheme on Friday, Shapps made a reference to booking with “what people would have called travel agents in the past”.

Advantage Travel Partnership chief executive Julia Lo-Bue Said tweeted: “I am still holding my head in my hands over this. Travel agents are still called travel agents.”

Many agents posted pictures of their agencies on Twitter, some calling for sector support.

Marina Marsh of Blackburn agency The Holiday Shop said: “This is a travel agency, independently owned, which I have put my blood sweat and many tears into.

“We need your help in 2021, not belittled on national TV.”

Simon Oram, of The Travel Shop, said: “This is a high street travel agent. Independent and family owned for 33 years.

“You think we don’t matter. Tell that to my mother and father who have worked tirelessly since Mar ’20 for no wage and no financial support. #SaveTravel #ShameOnYou.”

Strawberry Holidays’ Kate Holroyd added: “A homeworking #travelagent - Indie, family-owned since 2016. You think we don’t matter.

“Tell that to my kids who’ve seen me sacrifice, not earn a penny the last 18 months, get furloughed from zero hour contract as waitress that I was doing to put food on the table.”

2J’s Travel added: “We still exist despite your ignorant comments. Nineteen years of hard work and dedication and no new business for over a year. We have worked 24/7 to help rebook customers. Over to you to help us now!”