Tui’s UK boss has slammed government inaction, declaring “the pandemic has shown what happens when you have a government that simply does not understand how an industry works”.

Speaking during Abta Travel Matters on 22 June, Andrew Flintham said the mixed messages from ministers and lack of government support “had to stop”.

“Words like unprecedented and phrases ‘the greatest crisis we’ve ever faced’ were used in March 2020,” he told delegates. “And as I stand here, on the 22 June 2021 they feel as relevant today as they did then. And it didn’t have to be that way.

“Unlike crises that we’ve faced before, the pandemic has shown what happens when you have a government that simply does not understand how an industry works. In the time I’ve been managing director at Tui we’ve had five aviation ministers. Each one has told us that they are a pro-aviation and pro-travel.

“This week we need to see these words and intentions become actions.”

Flintham said he understood the challenges government had faced when dealing with Covid-19, “the difficult decisions that had to be made and of course the importance of protecting public health. This will never be disputed.”

But he added that the industry had placed the health and safety of customers and employees as the highest priority and said the company had worked closely with the DfT throughout.