The Record Office for Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland has been selected as the new permanent site of Cook’s artefact collection, following the iconic travel firm’s collapse in September.



Thousands of individual items – from staff records to posters, travel guides and timetables – feature in the archive.



It also includes 60,000 photographs and souvenirs such as glass and china, uniforms through the ages and a Nile steamer model.

The record office was awarded the collection following a bidding process by the Business Archives Council and the Official Receiver.



It took three weeks for the archive to be moved 40 miles from Cook’s former Peterborough headquarters.