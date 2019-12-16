Thomas Cook Children’s Charity will be wound up in the new year, its board of trustees has confirmed.
In a statement, the board said after “careful thought and consideration”, the charity would cease operations early next year.
The charity said it is processing its final grant applications and will share further details of some of the “inspiring” schemes it has been able to support over the coming weeks.
“While this may initially seem like a sad moment, the trustees would like to highlight to everyone [how] the charity has been able to support so many truly amazing projects over the years and, as a result, has had a positive impact on many young lives,” said the charity’s trustees in a statement.
“The legacy of the charity will live on in those projects and the lives of the children that have been improved as a result of the grants awarded.
“This is not a sad day, but a day to celebrate and be proud of how much was achieved and the inspiring stories that can be shared.”
The trustees said they wanted to say a “heartfelt” thank you to all the charity’s supporters over the years, many of whom were Cook customers, suppliers and colleagues, for their contribution and “overwhelming” fundraising efforts.
“Without you, everything that was achieved would not have been possible,” said the trustees.
Operationally, the charity is working through final grant applications.
“We look forward to sharing news with you over the coming weeks via our social media of just some of the truly inspiring projects we have been able to support,” read the statement.
The trustees added they wished to reassure the charity’s partners, supporters and beneficiaries that all “aims, objectives and promises” would be honoured over the coming weeks.