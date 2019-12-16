In a statement, the board said after “careful thought and consideration”, the charity would cease operations early next year.



The charity said it is processing its final grant applications and will share further details of some of the “inspiring” schemes it has been able to support over the coming weeks.



“While this may initially seem like a sad moment, the trustees would like to highlight to everyone [how] the charity has been able to support so many truly amazing projects over the years and, as a result, has had a positive impact on many young lives,” said the charity’s trustees in a statement.



“The legacy of the charity will live on in those projects and the lives of the children that have been improved as a result of the grants awarded.

“This is not a sad day, but a day to celebrate and be proud of how much was achieved and the inspiring stories that can be shared.”