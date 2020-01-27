The over-50s specialist made the disclosure in a trading update on Tuesday (28 January), detailing the six months to 27 January 2020.



Saga’s full-year tour operator revenue is expected is expected to come in around 5% down on 2018/19, in line with half-year trading.



"We are seeing a much more resilient picture in those parts of the business where our customer proposition is truly differentiated, notably in escorted tours," said Saga.



"The administration of Thomas Cook in the second half resulted in approximately £4 million of one-off costs, which will be taken below underlying PBT [profit before tax]."



By contrast, Saga said it would continue to build on the "excellent progress" made by its cruise division during H1.



This included launching the first of its two new-builds, Spirit of Discovery, which Saga had been warmly received by customers and was on course to deliver Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) in excess of £20 million for the second half of the year.



Meanwhile, the build programme for its second new ship, Spirit of Adventure, is said to be "on track and on budget" for delivery in August 2020.