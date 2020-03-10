The CAA’s repatriation effort, Operation Matterhorn, eventually brought home more than 140,000 Cook passengers via 746 repatriation flights to 18 countries.

The government, meanwhile, is estimated to have picked up a further £73 million in costs arising from Cook’s liquidation in September last year, including "at least" £58 million in redundancy payments and £15 million to £23 million in costs to the official receiver.

It revealed the Department for Transport (DfT) paid out £83 million towards the repatriation of around 140,000 Britons stranded owing to the collapse of Britain’s oldest travel firm.

A report by the National Audit Office, published on Thursday (19 March), set out for the first time the full cost of Cook’s failure, warning there were limited resources to deal with any further failures of airlines or Atol holders.

However, the report revealed the total cost of the repatriation to the DfT came in £22 million higher than expected after initial estimates that around 60% of the 150,000 Cook passengers stranded overseas had Atol protection proved wide of the mark.



Full booking data passed to the CAA in January 2020 showed 55% of Cook customers overseas at the time of failure were non-Atol protected.



The total cost to the Air Travel Trust Fund (ATTF) is estimated to be £481 million – the largest in its history. The CAA confirmed in January it has so far paid out in the region of £310 million.



However, while the CAA currently expects the ATTF to remain in surplus, "there will be relatively little resources left in the ATTF" the report revealed. The average call on the ATTF’s resources over the five years from 2013/14 to 2017/18 was £110 million.

Govt ’to stand behind ATTF’

The ATTF is yet to publish its latest accounts for 2018/19, but at the end of its 2017/18 financial year, it has £642 million to call on – £167 in cash and liquid resources; a £400 million insurance facility and £75 million in borrowing facilities.



By comparison, the draw on the ATTF’s resources for the previous major failure of an airline and travel company, Monarch, was £16 million.



The trustees of the ATTF, according to the report, sought assurances from the DfT that should its resources become insufficient, the government would act to rectify the situation – and the government "has agreed to stand behind the ATTF in the event of a shortfall".



Taken in conjunction, the cost of Cook’s failure to taxpayers and the ATTF is estimated to run to £637 million.

The report further warns the government could face further costs "if another travel company collapses in the near future", a prospect heightened by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.





