Thomas Cook has signed a partnership deal with Visit Florida covering joint marketing of the state in the UK.

Cook, which launched in September 2020 following Fosun Tourism Group’s 2019 acquisition of the Thomas Cook brand, has been selling holidays to the US and Florida since December.

The deal with Visit Florida is Cook’s first since adding long-haul flying to its website.



The partnership highlights the Sunshine State’s lesser-known regions including Tampa Bay, Crystal River and Fort Myers. The campaign will include digital advertising, email marketing, content production, video content and travel guides to the state.



Phil Gardner, Thomas Cook’s chief commercial officer, said: “We know our customers are desperate to get back to Florida for its year-round family fun, world-famous parks and stunning nature.

“Our partnership with Visit Florida will help us to promote the parts of the state that are less well-known and hopefully entice our customers to spread their wings beyond Orlando and Miami.”



