A petition calling for a vote of no confidence in transport secretary Grant Shapps has been backed by more than 7,500 people.
The petition highlights Shapps’s comments dating to 7 May when he said international travel would restart from 17 May, "bringing long-awaited relief to hard-hit airlines, airports and the tourism sector".
However, it contrasts this with the government’s decision on Thursday (3 June), announced by Shapps, to remove Portugal from the UK’s quarantine-free green list.
"After the planned removal of Portugal, only one destination on the green list is accessible and accepting Brits who are not vaccinated: Gibraltar," read the petition.
"Families across the UK are not only craving a holiday but also want to be reunited with their loved ones who many people have not seen in over a year."
It comes shortly after the UK government confirmed 50% of the population was now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 75% have had their first jab.