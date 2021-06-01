Transport secretary Shapps on Thursday confirmed Portugal would be removed from the UK government's green list

Transport secretary Shapps on Thursday confirmed Portugal would be removed from the UK government's green list

A petition calling for a vote of no confidence in transport secretary Grant Shapps has been backed by more than 7,500 people.

The petition highlights Shapps’s comments dating to 7 May when he said international travel would restart from 17 May, "bringing long-awaited relief to hard-hit airlines, airports and the tourism sector".

However, it contrasts this with the government’s decision on Thursday (3 June), announced by Shapps, to remove Portugal from the UK’s quarantine-free green list.

"After the planned removal of Portugal, only one destination on the green list is accessible and accepting Brits who are not vaccinated: Gibraltar," read the petition.

"Families across the UK are not only craving a holiday but also want to be reunited with their loved ones who many people have not seen in over a year."

It comes shortly after the UK government confirmed 50% of the population was now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 75% have had their first jab.