According to ABC News, thousands of passengers and crew onboard the vessel from February 24-March 8 and March 8-19 will be asked to fill in an electronic survey about their trip.

This is part of an Australian police investigation, announced in early April, looking into whether the company violated local biosecurity laws when guests were allowed to disembark in Sydney with flu-like symptoms.

There have been more than 20 deaths and 900 cases of coronavirus linked to the ship, ABC reports.

Princess Cruises has been contacted for comment, but has previously confirmed it is fully complying with the investigation.