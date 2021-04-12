Thousands of pounds have been raised for out-of-work Peruvian porters and their families, whose livelihoods have been hit by the Covid downturn.

The Lata Foundation’s #Peru25for25 campaign challenged supporters to take on a 25-mile challenge, covering the length of the Inca Trail – a popular route for tourists keen to follow in the footsteps of the Incas and visit the country’s historic landmarks – such as Machu Picchu.



Many tourists visiting Peru are reliant on the support of its guides and porters, who help thousands of travellers explore the country every year.



However, many of them have been without work since the onset of the Covid crisis, leaving them without income for more than a year – with no access to government support either.



#Peru25for25 saw 44 fundraisers take up the challenge in March, raising in excess of £17,000. A number of teams also set themselves collective fundraising targets.