Anyone who was employed by their company on or before 19 March can now be furloughed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

This sees the government reimburse businesses 80% of an employee’s wage, up to £2,500 a month for three months, in a bid to discourage lay-offs.

When it was first announced by Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer, anyone hired after 28 February was excluded from the scheme.

The change is due to be fully operational next week and is expected to cover 200,000 more people around the country.

Numerous travel companies have already implemented the scheme, including Kuoni, Hays Travel and British Airways.