Christopher Byng, Barbara Byng and Anthony Byng were all given four months’ immediate custody at Teesside Combined Court on Friday (26 February), while a fourth defendant, Linda Lane, was given a suspended four-month jail sentence.



They were also ordered to pay interim legal costs of £20,000 which have to be paid by 26 March.





The four defendants were convicted of contempt of court after claiming they and two children they were travelling with had become sick due to food poisoning while on an all-inclusive holiday at Paradise Lago Taurito and Waterpark in Gran Canaria in November 2016.



Jet2holidays said that images and videos on the family’s social media channels showed them “enjoying waterslides, pool and bar, despite their alleged illness”.



Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2holidays, said: “We have led the way when it comes to tackling the issue of fake sickness claims, and we continue to do so. Issuing a false claim for compensation is fraud, plain and simple, and we have been at pains to warn people that there are serious consequences if they choose to do so.