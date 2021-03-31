Three new industry leaders have been elected to the ITT board

Travel Counsellors managing director Kirsten Hughes, industry entrepreneur Miles Morgan and the German National Tourist Office’s UK and Ireland sales manager Charles Wilson have all been elected to the ITT board.

ITT chair Steven Freudmann said a record number of nomination forms had been received.

Abta’s Danny Waine and MSC Cruises Antonio Paradiso were also re-elected unopposed.

Donna Allcock, Stephen Bath, Paul Cowley, Angela Day, Steve Endacott, Steven Freudmann, Phil Gardner, Jane Richardson, and Peter Robinson will all continue in office.

Meanwhile there will be a ballot in the General Category with four persons to be selected from a total of 15 candidates.