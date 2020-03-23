Analysis by Holiday Extras has found 25% of people have already booked a flight, 75% believe they will go on holiday this year and 23% of those who have travelled in the last three months would board the first plane the government deems safe.

The figures were taken from a poll of 1,000 people this month.

"What people get from booking a holiday isn’t just the holiday itself - it’s planning it and looking forward to it – and now more than ever people have time to make plans and need something to look forward to as soon as this is all over," said Seamus McCauley, head of communications at Holiday Extras.

"Airlines bringing their winter schedules forward so that people can book now is sensible for those looking ahead to the end of the current crisis. It also gives everyone something to look forward to.

"I expect the first thing people will want to do when all of this is over is hop on a plane and get right back to seeing the world."