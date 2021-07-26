A study, carried out by independent research company Fly Research, questioned more than 1,000 UK adults in July 2021 on new travel trends, most-missed travel destinations and the impact of Covid-19.

It found that two in five respondents believe the pandemic has made people "more appreciative of travel", while 76% feel the positive effects on their mental health when on holiday.

Over a third of Brits (35%) have struggled to switch off from work in the last year, and nearly two thirds (63%) felt the negative impacts of staying at home on their mental health.

According to Heathrow, Spain is the most popular destination for Brits hoping to book this year with 40% people looking to go on a beach holiday.

The figures come as the airport celebrates its 75th anniversary by teaming up with industry partners, including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, to make "thousands of pounds" worth of free flights available to passengers travelling from the airport.