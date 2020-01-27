Three victims - two Chinese tourists and one Australian man - were stabbed on 4 February on the Maldivian island of Hulhumale but are now in a stable condition in hospital.

Sky has reported extremists associated with the so-called Islamic State have posted a video online to claim responsibility for the incident.

However, local police held a press conference about the incident yesterday evening (6 February) and said they are still verifying the video.

An Islamic State recruiter in the Maldives was arrested last year after the group took responsibility for the Easter Sunday bombings.