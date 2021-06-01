Target, which stands for Travel Agents Reform Group Engaged Together, said it would join an industry-wide event on 23 June instead.

Thursday’s planned event was due to coincide with a debate on support for the travel, tourism and aviation sectors.

One of the organisers, Pole Travel’s Jill Waite said: “We have been contacted by Abta and some of the travel consortia who have said they will not be supporting the protest on Thursday and that they are arranging their own protest on 23 June.

“They have insisted that we postpone the event, so as not to distract attention from their event on 23 June.

“Although the event will not proceed on the planned date, at least we have been able to help stir the trade bodies into action and at last to organise a protest.”

She said Target had notified relevant authorities, including Abta, as well as arranging banners and £5 million Public Liability Insurance.

Co-organiser Graeme Brett from Westoe Travel added: “We are totally devastated at having to take that decision.

“No other protest had been arranged by the travel industry in the 15 months since last March. Yet within hours of this protest being announced we are told that there is now to be another event to try to bring all sectors of travel and aviation together.

“We apologise to everyone who was planning to attend on 10 June and ask them to please change their travel arrangements to 23 June.”