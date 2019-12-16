As they set out in Poland, it is imperative industry is seen to be responding to the entirely legitimate concerns the public – and by consequence ministers and other policy makers – have as to our ability to continue growing while dealing with our carbon emissions, and helping government hit its net-zero carbon target by 2050.

As has been made clear to us, aviation cannot be seen to be resting on its laurels while other sectors take active steps to reduce their carbon. Our license to continue serving our customers, and respond to ever-growing public demand for air travel and overseas holidays, depends on it.

We all need to work together to address this though, and collaboration within industry – and with government – will be vital. Sustainable Aviation – a coalition of airlines, airports, aerospace manufacturers and air navigation service providers – will in the New Year set out how net zero carbon emissions can be achieved, focussing on four key areas.