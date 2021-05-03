The deadline for travel agents to complete their online submissions to enter the awards is 14 May. Here are hints and examples to help you write the best possible entry this year…

If you or one of your team has truly gone above and beyond in the past year – particularly against the extremely challenging backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic, then we want to hear about it.

We aren’t expecting to hear stories of impressive business growth and bumper sales but instead want to hear about agents who have gone the extra mile for their customers and colleagues, and proven their resilience.



We have five different agent categories you can enter (all for individual consultants, not the whole agency), and there are just three main questions to answer. You can write a nomination on a colleague’s behalf but you will need lots of detail about them. Here’s what to expect in the online form, plus tips on writing an award-winning entry: