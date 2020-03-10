Tips on improving mindfulness in your business

Mental health first aid courses are becoming increasingly popular within businesses. Holiday Extras, dnata Travel Europe brands Gold Medal, Travel 2 and Global Travel Group, and TTG Media have all enrolled staff on a course.



Adams says: “We partnered with a company called Be Empowered, who run an accredited two-day course by Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England. We sent 15 staff on the course, where they learnt how to have conversations about mental health and how to support people with different mental health conditions.”



Adams adds the team is now looking at how it can roll out the training to key line managers and those supporting staff with a mental health condition.



“We’ve communicated to everyone that these staff members have taken the training, and we’ve had line managers themselves asking to do the training. We have also seen more people coming forward and asking for support.”



The dnata Travel Europe brands also sent 15 staff on a two-day course overseen by specialists Red Lotus Consulting, which conforms to MHFA England’s standards.



Stuart Cavanagh, head of people and culture, dnata Travel Europe, explains: “Having fit, happy and healthy employees meets our duty of care requirements as a responsible employer, but it impacts on productivity too. When employees are in peak condition they are happier, provide great service and deliver better results.



“At the more extreme end, the training includes how to step in if a staff member is experiencing a mental health crisis. Knowing the right things to do and say in different situations is vital.”



The business has further plans to roll out a one-day version of the course to all employees by the end of this year.