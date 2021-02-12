Escorted holiday specialist Titan Travel has extended its flexible deposit and trade-exclusive booking incentive for another month.

Agents can now claim a £20 lifestyle voucher for every new booking they confirm before 31 March 2021.

Titan has also extended its £49pp Flexi-Deposit to all new bookings before 31 August 2021 on the majority of tours. Unlimited amendments can be made up to 75 days prior to departure.

Head of trade sales Edwina Coppock said: “We wish to support the trade in securing as many new bookings as possible and hope that by extending Titan’s Flexi-Deposit our agent partners and their clients can book a 2021 or 2022 Titan holiday with confidence.

“It’s more important than ever to give clients control over their booking should they wish to change tour or simply postpone their departure.

“We have also decided to extend our trade-exclusive booking incentive for another month to give a little bit back, as we know how hard agents continue to work.”

Vouchers must be claimed by completing the online form on titanagents.co.uk by the end of the calendar month the booking was made.