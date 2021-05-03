Lee Hunt, managing director of Deben Travel, Jeanne Lally, managing director of Travel Bureau and Danny Waine, Abta’s head of membership, will join TTG news editor Jennifer Morris.

The session, entitled Agent Minds Matter, will see panellists share their experiences of facing the challenges of the Covid crisis, hear how they’ve looked after their own mental health and that of colleagues, and explore the importance of wellbeing as a travel agent working through an incredibly tough time for the trade.

Find out more on TTG’s Facebook event page and make sure you click “attending” to set a reminder for the session.

The discussion forms part of Get Travel Talking Week, which is an initiative from TTG and Abta LifeLine taking place 10-14 May aiming to boost mental health awareness in the industry and put workplace wellbeing front of mind.