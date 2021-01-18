Dumbrell has been appointed Swan Hellenic's new UK sales director

Swan Hellenic has appointed Tom Dumbrell its new UK sales director.

Dumbrell will take up the role next month, the line confirmed on Thursday (28 January).



He joins from ROL Cruise and brings extensive travel sector experience to the role.



The line said Dumbrell was passionate about working with its trade partners, and would use his knowledge of the British travel sector to builder stronger ties with agents.



Alfredo Spadon, Swan Hellenic senior vice-president global sales and marketing, said: “I’m excited to welcome Tom into the Swan Hellenic family.



"His solid experience, dynamism and passion for the cruise industry will, I am sure, play a key role in re-establishing the Swan Hellenic brand and building awareness within the UK trade, where our heritage began some 70 years ago.”