Blair said it was inevitable some kind of Covid certification would be required as the world recovers (Credit: Kyle Glenn/Unsplash)

Former prime minister Tony Blair has called on the UK government to take the lead on establishing a global vaccine passport initiative via the G7.

Blair told The Telegraph the UK must use its influence as a member of the G7 to "take the initiative" on the issue and establish a global standard.



A report by the Tony Blair Institute said current Covid border restrictions around the world were "disjointed", adding the tougher border measures outlined by the UK government on Wednesday (27 January) would make it more difficult to emerge from the Covid crisis without some form of vaccine passport or certification.



He said any such travel pass should be digital and capable of tracking and verifying people’s Covid status wherever they are in the world.



It would carry details of their Covid vaccination, as well as any recent Covid test results.