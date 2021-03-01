With the TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies ceremony less than three weeks away, the shortlists for the Community Hero and Customer Service Champion have now been announced.

There are five agents shortlisted in the Community Hero category, sponsored by Gran Canaria and which recognises an agent or team who has made an exceptional contribution to their local community or communities overseas.

In the Customer Service Champion category, sponsored by Iberostar, there are seven shortlisted agents, who all met the criteria of a specific case in which they went above and beyond to deliver extraordinary customer service to their client.

The shortlist for Customer Service Champion can be viewed here and for Community Hero here, with profiles of each of the finalists. Overall winners for each category will be announced at the Top 50 Travel Agencies ceremony on March 19.

Registration is now open for the virtual ceremony, which will be hosted on TTG’s Media’s events platform by chief executive Daniel Pearce and editor Sophie Griffiths from a London studio.

There will be some fantastic prizes up for grabs throughout the awards ceremony too including a Virgin Voyage, a seven-night Club Med stay and an Inghams Holiday voucher. Agents who attend can opt in to the prize draw via the registration form. Entries into the prize draw will close on Tuesday 16 March at 12pm.

Click here for the full list of prizes.

Click here to register to watch the ceremony, opt in for prizes and for more details.