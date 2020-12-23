Top tips for Jersey weddings and honeymoons

With the Covid-19 pandemic pulling the plug on overseas weddings in 2020 and leisure travel still banned as we move into 2021, couples may be seeking a new destination in which to tie the knot or celebrate their newly made vows.

Jersey, far enough away to provide a different vibe but close enough to eliminate the current stresses of international travel, might just be the magical island these brides and grooms are looking for.

THE WEDDING

Jersey’s marriage laws make it easy for couples to get hitched on the island. They simply need to apply for an application by post then, once the paperwork is completed, arrive three working days before their chosen date, complete the formalities and collect their license. There are plenty of beautifully intimate and idyllic venues and locations to choose from in Jersey, including the Jersey national park.

Couples seeking a ceremony reminiscent of a fairytale can opt to say their vows at Mont Orgueil castle, where they can select a candlelit medieval hall or chapel for their ceremony and gardens or battery for their reception. The 13th-century fortress is steeped in history, but the shining star of this venue is its sweeping views along the east coast of the island and to France.