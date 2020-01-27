The website boasts improved API connectivity, a range of webinars lasting up to 10 minutes and a more user-friendly portal. New brochures and marketing materials are also available.



For the UK market, Topdeck has created new product in Georgia in eastern Europe with departures from late July to the end of August; Ecuador and the Galapagos from late August; and an 11-day Sri Lanka trip with departures from July 2020 through to March 2021.



It comes after Topdeck last week unveiled its Feel Real mission, which will see the youth group travel specialist shift its focus from destinations to authentic experiences.



The operator is hoping its first marketing campaign, Time to Get Outta Here, will dispel negative connotations among millennials and Gen Z travellers about group travel.



Charles Knowlton, Topdeck’s global general manager, said he was hopeful the agent portal would be easy for agents to use. “We are a trade-focused organisation and that will remain the case,” he told TTG. “We are looking for partnerships with agents who see the value in young travellers.”