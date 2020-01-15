Topdeck targets Millennials and Gen Z in rebranding

Topdeck’s new branding, Feel Real, has been designed to appeal to young people and is based on market research.

Until now, Topdeck’s marketing approach has been focussed on destinations, but the new branding shifts its attention to authenticity.

The new website, brochures and marketing material were launched on 20 January.

There will also be changes to its trip operations and a series of new product releases.

"We know that our customers desire deep culture, meaningful connections and to be able to not just see, but really feel a destination, as well as take in everything the journey has to offer along the way," said Charles Knowlton, global general manager at Topdeck.

"Travel has become commoditised and homogeneous. Travel should be more than just offering the standard ‘copy and paste’ experiences."