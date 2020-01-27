Former Thomas Cook head of retail Torey Kings-Hodkin has been appointed Royal Caribbean’s new head of key accounts.
Kings-Hodkin will join Royal’s 20-strong sales team on 10 February, and will also become part of the line’s UK and Ireland senior leadership team.
She will report to sales director Martin MacKinnon and oversee a team of six key account managers.
Royal said Kings-Hodkin would bring “vast travel sector and extensive retail experience” to the role after 27 years with Cook working across various senior roles, including head of commercial partnerships and most recently, head of retail south.
In her past two years with Cook, Kings-Hodkin was responsible to Cook’s cruise business, which involved 150 third-party supplier partners.
She has also been involved with Clia, sitting on the association’s agents forum and picking up its 2018 Cruise Manager of the Year award.
“Already well known and respected by many of our trade partners, I’m thrilled Torey is joining our team and bringing a wealth of travel retail experience with her,” said MacKinnon.
“Torey joining our team is the continuation of the amplification of our sales team, which will set us up for an invigorating and hugely promising 2020 and beyond, where the relationships we hold with our trade partners continue to be paramount.”
Kings-Hodkin added: “I am so excited to be joining such an innovative and forward-thinking brand, in an industry that I love. Having spent my career in retail and commercial roles, I have gained a good understanding of the challenges faced and what makes a great partnership.
“I look forward to working closely with my team to build on our relationships, and maximise sales for our trade partners.”