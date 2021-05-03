April saw the easing of some lockdown restrictions including the reopening of non-essential retail (Credit: Charlie Green / Unsplash)

April saw the easing of some lockdown restrictions including the reopening of non-essential retail (Credit: Charlie Green / Unsplash)

UK tourism and leisure grew for the first time in more than six months in April as some lockdown restrictions were finally eased.

Data from Lloyds Bank UK Recovery Tracker showed that tourism and recreation, which includes travel agents and tour operators, recorded its first growth in output in April since August 2020.

The sector recorded a rating of 51.9 in April which saw the reopening of non-essential retail as well as outdoor hospitality at pubs and restaurants – a score of more than 50 shows that a sector is growing.

Lloyds’ tracker found that all 14 sectors of the UK economy were showing growth in April for the first time since August 2018 with firms’ expectations of further growth over the next 12 months ranking ahead of “global counterparts”.

Jeavon Lolay, head of economics and market insight at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “The UK’s recovery seems to have moved into the fast lane. The latest lifting of lockdown restrictions will only fuel a further boost to the already rapid pace of expansion at the start of this quarter.

“It’s no surprise that business optimism for the year ahead is strongest in consumer services on hopes that the re-opening of the economy will lead to a sharp rebound in demand.”

Scott Barton, managing director of corporate and institutional coverage, added: “It is particularly promising to see the tourism and leisure sector returning to growth after such a significant period of time.”