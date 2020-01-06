Tourism Australia has ’paused’ its high-profile advertising campaign amid devastating bushfires sweeping across the country.
The marketing campaign Matesong, which launched on Christmas Day, was the first overseas stage of Tourism Australia’s Philausophy campaign and represents its largest investment in the UK in more than a decade.
It features Aussie celebrities including Kylie Minogue, Shane Warne, Ash Barty, Ian Thorpe, Zac and Jordan Stenmark and the Aboriginal Comedy Allstars.
However, Australia hit headlines over the New Year for increasingly devastating wildfires ravaging the landscape.
The death toll has risen to 20 and a fluctuating number of people are still missing.
Aerial pictures taken by ITV show Kangaroo Island has been destroyed in the flames, and Travel 2 has said all tour operations to the island have been suspended until further notice.
Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham told ABC News the ad’s timing was "unfortunate": "But it’s also one of the reasons why it’s important that we continue to invest in tourism marketing.
"The fires will pass. Communities need to rebuild, and people who see this ad today will be making bookings to travel in six months’ time, nine months’ time, 12 months’ time."
A spokesperson from Tourism Australia confirmed to ABC the Matesong campaign had been paused: "In light of the current situation in Australia, we have reduced some of our campaign activity in the UK.
"We continue to monitor the situation daily and will continue to review our planned activity over the coming days, weeks and months.
"The campaign has been a long time in the planning and is a long-term play to attract UK visitors to Australia in the coming years.
"Whilst bushfires continue to impact parts of Australia, many areas of the country are unaffected and most tourism businesses are still open.
"We hope that our Matesong campaign will provide inspiration for our friends in the UK to plan a future trip, and we also hope that this demonstrates to those tourism areas impacted by the fires that we will continue to back them now and into the future."