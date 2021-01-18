The blueprint will give destinations guidance to come up with climate action (Credit: Markus Spiske / Unsplash)

The blueprint will give destinations guidance to come up with climate action (Credit: Markus Spiske / Unsplash)

Two tourism bodies have partnered to draw up a set of standards to help guide action on climate change in destinations around the world.

The Future of Tourism Coalition and Tourism Declares have announced plans for a climate action blueprint designed specifically for destinations.



The blueprint will comprise the frameworks, tools, best practices and resources needed to ensure destinations can produce their own action plans that align tourism with key climate goals.



These include halving global emissions by 2030 and limiting global warning to a maximum of 1.5C.



The blueprint will be made available ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference in November as a free and practical resource for all destinations to use.