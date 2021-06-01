Brits could face a prolonged wait for a resumption of international leisure travel

Overseas travel to some of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations may not restart until August, the industry has been warned.

Toni Mayor, head of the Hosbec association of Valencia region hoteliers, said he did not expect to see UK tourism take off until August, The Telegraph reports.

It follows a meeting with Hugh Elliot, the UK’s ambassador to Spain.

Mayor said such were Covid infection levels in Spain, he didn’t anticipate any movement until mid-July.

Typically, it takes between a couple of weeks and a month for airlines and operators to restore their capacity and holiday programmes.

According to The Telegraph, Turkish tourism officials received a similar update following a meeting with the Foreign Office. Turkey remains on the UK government’s international travel red list.