That was the prediction from Travel Trade Consultancy director Martin Alcock, speaking during TTG’s Keep Your Business Alive virtual seminar, predicting tourism will experience a “W-shaped” recovery.



He said an initial postpandemic bookings boom could mask a more widespread reluctance to travel, which will take longer to overcome.

This could impact takings into 2021, he explained.



“Immediately after the [lockdown ends], you will see a surge in interest as people look to make up for lost time – missed Easter holidays or maybe missed summer holidays – but that could mask a slightly longer-term problem.



“It’s going to depend on the depth of that economic recession.”



He also stressed different client demographics would respond in different ways, and destinations will reopen in stages and at their own pace.

“Assuming one homogeneous recovery where everybody starts travelling again like they did before is a mistake,” he said.