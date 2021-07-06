The initiative was set up to encourage a shift towards a circular economy of plastic usage in travel and tourism

A further 32 major travel stakeholders, including Tui, Marriott and Palladium, have renewed their commitment to reducing plastic waste by backing the UNWTO’s Global Tourism Plastics Pledge.

The initiative seeks to address the root causes of plastic pollution, and encourages participants – businesses, governments and other tourism stakeholders – to set an example and pursue a shift towards a circular economy of plastics.



New signatories include Tui Group, AC Hotels by Marriott, Palladium Hotel Group, Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, Hostelling International, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and Visit Valencia.



In total, 93 firms and organisations have signed the pledge, including accommodation providers, tour operators, online platforms, suppliers, waste managers and supporting other organisations.