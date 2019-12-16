The 2020 to 2022 campaign, Fill Your Heart with Ireland, features less well-known attractions such as Trim Castle, Waterford Greenway and Rathlin Island.

This is phase two of Ireland’s marketing push – the first phase was launched in 2018.

It will be rolled out to 20 markets around the world, and aims to increase visitor numbers by 7% to 12 million by 2022, and overseas tourism revenue by 13% to €6.54 billion in the same period.

The plan is designed to be sustainable by spreading visitors around the country on a year-round basis.

“I have been hugely impressed by the hard work and dedication of the Tourism Ireland team at home and overseas during what has been a somewhat challenging year for tourism,” said Brendan Griffin, minister for tourism and sport, at the launch today (2 December).

“While performance in the sector this year has been mixed, we are still in line to see a contribution of well over €5 billion to our economy from overseas tourists in 2019.”

Over the next three years, Tourism Ireland plans to redevelop its entire suite of Ireland.com websites, which attracted more than 23 million visits this year.