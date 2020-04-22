Huddleston, who was, appointed in February, continued: "What I can say is we are having conversations, in particular between Beis [the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy] which is responsible for consumer affairs legislation and also the Department for Transport because this is a major issue I know with airlines, while a lot of tour operator responsibilities and stakeholder management sits with Beis.



"Rather than looking at that as a confusion or a problem, what I can tell you is we are working together to try to come up with a solution. It needs to be reasonable and sensible because there is this consumer and business dichotomy. But we’re taking the issue very seriously, we’re looking at what other countries have done, and we’re taking advice from the industry sectors as well.

"And again, there is real time sensitivity to this with the peak summer period and we’re aware of that. We all know it’s an urgent issue and we’re looking at it very seriously."

’Grey areas’

Elsewhere, Huddleston said he had discussed the issue of insurers failing to pay out on legitimate coronavirus claims from the travel and tourism sector with economic secretary to the Treasury, John Glen.



Huddleston said while there was "genuine confusion and reason for debate", there was no doubt that where a policy does – and should – cover Covid-19, the expectation should be the insurance industry pays out.



He added proper insurance payouts would ease the burden on government and free up state cash to assist other areas of the travel and tourism sector.



On business rates relief, Huddleston said he recognised some B2B businesses, as well as tour operators and coach operators, had fallen between the cracks in the government’s scheme, and confirmed he had raised the matter with the Treasury.



The minister also stressed that such was the immediate need for relief, the hospitality and leisure sector was tacked onto the government’s retail programme "to get money out the door quickly".

He did, however, reiterate that while there were a number of "explicit" inclusions, the guidance on the scheme was, in some business categories, open to interpretation at local government level, and urged businesses to discuss the matter with their local authority or the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. "There are genuinely some grey areas," he said.



Earlier this month, the Local Government Association updated its guidance on rates relief to advice councils to consider a broader range of premises following an intervention by the Tourism Alliance, which was in turn supported by UKinbound.

’Transition period’

In response to a question on furloughed workers, Huddleston said he couldn’t comment on any further extension to government’s job retention scheme, but revealed there would like be a "transition period" taking into account the speed with which some sectors will be able to resume operations.



He said a timeline would be "pivotal" for the tourism, hospitality and leisure sectors, particularly with respect to whether any domestic attractions could yet operate this summer, and advised firms to "expect clarification" on the future of the scheme "in a number of weeks".



However, Huddleston also reiterated any decision on lifting social distancing measures and resuming tourism, hospitality and leisure functions would be guided by government medical advice, although he did note some sub-sectors would likely be able to meet social distancing requirements with greater ease than others.



Huddleston added he would make strong representations on behalf of tourism, hospitality and leisure in the Treasury’s upcoming spending review, and said there was a "fair degree" of appetite and support within government to get the UK’s tourism sector moving again given its importance to so many constituencies.