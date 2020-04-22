The refund crisis in travel must not become too deeply framed as an entrenched battle between businesses and consumers, Britain’s new tourism minister has warned.
Speaking during a UKinbound webinar on Tuesday (28 April), Nigel Huddleston said he recognised refunds were a "hot topic" right now with MPs "inundated" on both sides.
Under the Package Travel Regulations (PTRs), consumers have a right to a full refund within 14 days for package travel bookings affected by the coronavirus crisis.
However, Abta has argued the regulations aren’t designed to cope with a complete cessation of travel that has left many businesses unable to pay refunds with money owed from airlines and suppliers still in the pipeline.
Abta is advising businesses to offer refund credit notes in lieu of an immediate refund, which can be cashed at a later date, to ensure otherwise good travel companies do not go to the wall.
This, though, has angered consumers, many of whom now face the prospect of waiting several months – if not longer – to get their money back, while their plight championed in the national press by consumer champions such as Which?.
"What we need to do is find a way so [that] this issue is not seen as businesses versus consumers," said Huddleston, who stressed it was vital to "integrate" the common interests of consumers and businesses to ensure holidaymakers get their money back while protecting travel firms.
Huddleston, who previously worked at Deloitte across the firm’s travel, hospitality and leisure divisions and at Google as the search giant’s industry head of travel, acknowledged there was a risk businesses could be undermined by consumers demanding their money back, and said it was important to find an alternative legislative framework on refunds.
"I know companies are struggling to process these refunds because they don’t have the people," said Huddleston, touching on Advantage Travel Partnership chief executive Julia Lo Bue-Said’s warning on Tuesday morning that the extent to which the travel sector has lent on the government’s job retention – or furlough – scheme had left many businesses unable to process rebooking and/or refund enquiries, both from agents and consumers, in a timely fashion.
Appointed in February, Huddleston confirmed conversations were ongoing between the two government departments with responsibility for outbound travel, namely the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) and the Department for Transport (DfT). "This is a major issue with airlines," he said.
Huddleston insisted the issue was not one of confusion between the two departments, stressing they were working together to seek a solution that is "reasonable and sensible" while amenable to the consumer-business dichotomy.
He added the government was monitoring what other countries were doing and taking advice, and acknowledged time sensitivities with the peak summer travel period approaching. "We all know it’s an urgent issue though."
More to follow.