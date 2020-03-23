Tourism minister Nigel Huddleston on Tuesday (7 April) announced a £1.3 million scheme to support "at-risk" DMOs through the Covid-19 crisis and ensure they are ready for the rebound.



Funding is available through the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to any DMO in England which usually receives at least 50% of its income from commercial sources.



The money will be reserved to cover operating costs and protect the roles of those employees who cannot be furloughed because they provide "crucial business support services".



"We need to act now to help the tourism sector be as strong as possible when we get through this pandemic," said Huddleston. "DMOs will play a vital role in this recovery and this fund will support their essential work."