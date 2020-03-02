The boost comes following the cancellation of ITB Berlin last week. "A variety of Thai suppliers are in Europe for ITB," said Chiravadee Khunsub, director of the Tourist Authority of Thailand (TAT) in London.



"TAT London’s roadshow was timed to provide them with a B2B opportunity in the UK & Ireland. Despite the cancellation of ITB, we firmly believe our Amazing Thailand roadshow should still go ahead.



"It is important we continue to provide a sales and training platform for the Thai industry as planned, more so given the uncertainty of travel to Asia at the moment.



"Our aim is to minimise the impact coronavirus is having on travel to Thailand by continuing to meet agents and reassure them that it is business as usual across the kingdom."