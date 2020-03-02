Tourism Thailand has insisted its agent roadshows in Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin will go ahead as planned next week, despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The boost comes following the cancellation of ITB Berlin last week. "A variety of Thai suppliers are in Europe for ITB," said Chiravadee Khunsub, director of the Tourist Authority of Thailand (TAT) in London.
"TAT London’s roadshow was timed to provide them with a B2B opportunity in the UK & Ireland. Despite the cancellation of ITB, we firmly believe our Amazing Thailand roadshow should still go ahead.
"It is important we continue to provide a sales and training platform for the Thai industry as planned, more so given the uncertainty of travel to Asia at the moment.
"Our aim is to minimise the impact coronavirus is having on travel to Thailand by continuing to meet agents and reassure them that it is business as usual across the kingdom."
The roadshows will be held over 10-12 March, starting with an event at the Principal Manchester on 10 March before the roadshows move onto the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on 11 March and the Morrison Hotel, Dublin, on 12 March.
Each event will run from 5.00pm to 9.30pm and will be managed in line with government travel advice and Public Health England guidelines. They will feature a networking reception, destination presentation by TAT and table-top sessions, plus a prize draw to win a fam trip place to Thailand.
"We already have a great number of agents signed up to attend but we look forward to welcoming more to talk about everything amazing Thailand has to offer their clients," Khunsub added.
"Even if bookings have slowed slightly for immediate departure, there is a demand for future travel to Thailand so we will continue to engage and train agents as usual."
TAT said there was still time for agents to register by emailing marketing@tourismthailand.co.uk.