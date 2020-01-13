A local news agency in Peru, Andina, has reported four men and two women were arrested for entering Machu Picchu illegally, damaging the site and leaving faeces.

Peruvian authorities found a lithic artefact from a wall in The Temple of the Sun had been pulled down.

Head of the Cusco regional unit, Wilbert Leyva, told Andina it was a "crime of destroying cultural heritage".

The Guardian has since reported that five of the accused people - reported as from Chile, France, Brazil and Argentina - are being deported.

There are about 200 Incan structures at Machu Picchu, which Unesco describes as an "outstanding religious, ceremonial, astronomical and agricultural centre".