Raging wildfires threatening hotels and homes have forced the evacuation of tourists from beaches in the Marmaris region of Turkey.
The fires, which have been burning since last Wednesday (28 August), have left at least six people dead and hundreds injured.
Three five-star hotels in the popular resort of Bodrum have reportedly been evacuated.
Turkish coastguard vessels – assisted by private boats and yachts – were deployed to bring holidaymakers to safety, according to local media.
All but 10 of the fires are said to have since been brought under control.