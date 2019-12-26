TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
Tourists stranded after Philippines typhoon

27 Dec 2019by Jennifer Morris

At least 28 people have died and thousands have been left stranded after a typhoon struck the Philippines. 

Typhoon Phanfone made landfall on Christmas Eve and swept across several islands in the central Philippines on Christmas Day.


The Times reports winds knocked down trees and debris, blocking roads and leaving thousands of people stranded.


Mobile phone and internet access on Boracay was cut off on boxing Day and the networks remained down today (27 December).


The rain has severely flooded many villages.


Domestic airlines serving routes to the affected Visayas regions cancelled 40 flights, but Ninoy Aquino international airport in Manila was unaffected, the Times reports.


The extent of the destruction is continuing to surface.

