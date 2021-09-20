Shai Weiss said the decision, announced on Monday (20 September) following an 18-month ban on most travel to America for non-US citizens, would allow consumers and businesses to book transatlantic travel “with confidence”.

He added how the move acknowledged the "great progress" the UK and US had made with vaccination programmes and would boost trade and tourism and reunite "friends, families and business colleagues".

“The US has been our heartland for more than 37 years since our first flight to New York City in 1984. We are simply not Virgin without the Atlantic," he said. "After 18 months of uncertainty, we cannot wait to welcome our customers back onboard, flying them safety to their favourite US destination.”

Non-US travellers will be required to show proof of full vaccination against Covid as part of the new rules.

They will also have to provide evidence of having testing negative for Covid-19 up to 72 hours prior to departure and unvaccinated arrivals will likely be subject to additional testing requirements, the White House has intimated.

Weiss’s comments were echoed by Airlines UK chief Tim Alderslade, who called the reopening “a major breakthrough”, which coupled with last week’s relaxing of UK travel restrictions, “represents a substantial reopening of UK aviation”.