The trade has reacted with disappointment to Friday’s traffic light list announcement , suggesting that only four of the 12 “green” destinations are “easily-accessible” for holidaymakers this summer.

“Weirdly, the list includes two countries (Australia and New Zealand) which aren’t currently allowing any visitors, and three other destinations grouped together that are hardly key holiday destinations due to the enormous distances and complex travel logistics involved (Tristan da Cunha, Ascension Island, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands),” said Aito in a statement.

“That leaves seven other destinations on the green list – those closest to the UK, which can be reached by short-haul flight, include Portugal, Gibraltar, the Faroe Islands and Iceland.

“The only mid-haul destination is Israel and the two long-haul destinations are Brunei and Singapore – and Singapore requires self-isolation for 21 days on arrival, which is not going to entice many takers.

“Basically, there are really only four easily-accessible countries in the green list – Portugal, Israel, Gibraltar and Iceland – out of 195 independent sovereign nations, plus a few dependencies.

“The much-proclaimed “grand re-opening of travel” is just 2% of the total destinations worldwide.”