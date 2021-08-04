Health secretary Sajid Javid announced at the weekend the cost would be reduced from £88 to £68 for green list or fully vaccinated amber list arrivals, and from £170 to £136 for the two tests required for non-fully vaccinated amber list arrivals.

Clive Wratten, chief executive of the Business Travel Association, said the tests remained "prohibitively expensive" in comparison to other countries.

"The health secretary’s decision to cut the price of government PCR tests is a token small step forward," he said. "UK travellers are currently facing unacceptable demands in order to travel safely, despite our effective vaccine programme.

"This wild west of testing must be brought under control to give business and leisure travellers confidence."