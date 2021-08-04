A reduction in the price of NHS provided tests for international arrivals has been branded as no more than a "token small step forward".
Health secretary Sajid Javid announced at the weekend the cost would be reduced from £88 to £68 for green list or fully vaccinated amber list arrivals, and from £170 to £136 for the two tests required for non-fully vaccinated amber list arrivals.
Clive Wratten, chief executive of the Business Travel Association, said the tests remained "prohibitively expensive" in comparison to other countries.
"The health secretary’s decision to cut the price of government PCR tests is a token small step forward," he said. "UK travellers are currently facing unacceptable demands in order to travel safely, despite our effective vaccine programme.
"This wild west of testing must be brought under control to give business and leisure travellers confidence."
Javid also announced there will be a "rapid internal review" of the pricing and service standards of all providers of day two and day eight tests, and misleading pricing will be "clamped down swiftly".
The health secretary commissioned a review of the private testing providers listed on the government’s website to "ensure the prices advertised align with what is genuinely available".
Javid added: "I know how much people have looked forward to their summer holidays and that the cost of PCR testing can be a barrier to that.
"Too many providers are acting like cowboys and that needs to stop. The public should be allowed to enjoy their summer holidays without having to face excessive costs or anxiety."
Rory Boland, Which? Travel editor, said the reduction in the prices of tests provided through the Corporate Travel Management (CTM) service is good news for travellers in Wales and Scotland who are required to use its services.
"However, while it’s good to see this cost reduction, there remain better priced tests available for travellers in England so it’s hard to see what meaningful difference this will make," he added. "That’s especially true when there are so many complaints about CTM.
"If the government is serious about fixing the testing for the travel sector it should start with its own provider which has been repeatedly criticised by customers for poor customer service and slow refunds."